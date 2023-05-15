Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,014,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,827,000 after acquiring an additional 536,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:ARI traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 822,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,618. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.43%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 76.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ARI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

