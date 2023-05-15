Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the April 15th total of 164,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

APTO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,637. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.54. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

