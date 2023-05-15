Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCT. TheStreet raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $30.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $812.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. The firm had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,472,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $26,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $80,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 589,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,508 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after buying an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

See Also

