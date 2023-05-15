Ardor 24-Hour Volume Tops $684,414.02 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $77.27 million and approximately $684,414.02 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00055682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00019344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.