Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.24. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $356.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 33.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 508.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 985.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.