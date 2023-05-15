Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and $827,905.95 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003272 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003468 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002613 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 172,972,282 coins and its circulating supply is 172,972,150 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

