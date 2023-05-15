Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.28

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. Ark has a market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $520,150.78 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000258 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003278 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003464 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003138 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002943 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 172,966,868 coins and its circulating supply is 172,967,652 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

