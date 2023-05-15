Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Down 11.8% in April

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,310. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

ARVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arvinas by 816.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 273,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 244,065 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arvinas by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 68,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,985 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after acquiring an additional 66,486 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.