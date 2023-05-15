ASD Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.11 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $49.35 million and $4.11 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06862533 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,991,656.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

