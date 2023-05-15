ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given New GBX 1,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.62) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.99) to GBX 725 ($9.15) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 625 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.31) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.33) to GBX 730 ($9.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.00.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69. ASOS has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

