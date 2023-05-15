Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AWH stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 72,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,131. Aspira Women’s Health has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.50.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

