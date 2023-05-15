AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Down 9.3% in April

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile stock. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 7.3 %

ASTSW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,733. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

