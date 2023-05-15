Atb Cap Markets Lowers Stantec (NYSE:STN) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Stantec Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $832.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 45.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 12.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Stantec by 85.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of knowledge-based solutions through value-added professional consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Global.

