Atb Cap Markets Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) to Sector Perform

Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$79.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.70.

Stantec Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$78.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$83.53.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.5039964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stantec news, Director Michael Aloysius Kennedy sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.21, for a total transaction of C$207,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116.43. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

