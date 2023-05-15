Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

Shares of Atento stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.77. Atento has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

