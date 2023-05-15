aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 25.1% in April

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 299,200 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 399,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LIFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LIFE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 616,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,914. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $136.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 200,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 10.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 664.8% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 10,698,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

