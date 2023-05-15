Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 5,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 604% from the average daily volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Auckland International Airport from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Auckland International Airport Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.