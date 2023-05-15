Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.07

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 70791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities set a C$3.50 target price on Augusta Gold and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Augusta Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$100.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.53.
About Augusta Gold
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.
