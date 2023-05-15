Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 2.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 133,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,803,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.64.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
