Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 2.9%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 133,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,803,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,019,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 356,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 355,712 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 135.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.