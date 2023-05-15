Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,761 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

