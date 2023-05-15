Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $196.00 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

