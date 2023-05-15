Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108,323 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Automatic Data Processing worth $192,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.24. The company had a trading volume of 188,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $232.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

