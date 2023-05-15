Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADP. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.39. 893,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,799. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.06. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.