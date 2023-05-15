Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) PT Lowered to $50.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $785.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Stories

