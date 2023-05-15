Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.77 or 0.00024943 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $791.39 million and $23.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020479 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,125.07 or 0.99988514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002405 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81988841 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $19,814,043.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

