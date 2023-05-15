Axie Infinity Market Capitalization Tops $801.04 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.85 or 0.00025023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $801.04 million and approximately $24.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81988841 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $19,814,043.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

