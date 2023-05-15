Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,659,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,137 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

