Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.44. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

