B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Position Reduced by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. B2Gold makes up about 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in B2Gold by 314.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,796,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,126 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.13. 1,456,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,695,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.95. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

