B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
B2Gold Price Performance
Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
B2Gold Company Profile
