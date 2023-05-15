B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

B2Gold Price Performance

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

