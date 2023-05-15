Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $7.14

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.14, but opened at $6.85. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 216,353 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after purchasing an additional 486,589 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

