Bank of America Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $232.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. Evercore ISI downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

First Solar Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $4.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.81. 3,291,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,753. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.31. First Solar has a 52 week low of $60.77 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.56 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 214.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in First Solar by 172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

