Bank of America Increases Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $19.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPNG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.11.

CPNG opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Coupang by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Coupang by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

