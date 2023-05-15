Bank of Nova Scotia Has $732.68 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,721,729 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $732,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.