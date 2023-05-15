Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 600,149 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1,137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,149 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $130,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.62. 1,150,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,039. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

