Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283,451 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial comprises 1.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.70% of Sun Life Financial worth $463,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,395. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

