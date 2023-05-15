Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DD traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

