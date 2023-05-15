Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $105.36 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 11.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $105,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

