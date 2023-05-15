Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,284,473. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $217.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.