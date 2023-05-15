Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 307 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 48.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.25. The company had a trading volume of 610,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

