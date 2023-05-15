BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Up 8.5%

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.78. 484,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,136,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

