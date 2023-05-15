Barclays Increases Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $21.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CRSR opened at $18.87 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $398.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thi L. La sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $90,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

