Barclays Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $75.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.
Ziff Davis Stock Performance
Shares of ZD stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.
Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ziff Davis (ZD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.