Barclays Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $75.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 6,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

