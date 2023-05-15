Bath & Body Works, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.62. 4,371,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,839. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

