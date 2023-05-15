Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 6.8% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.58. 105,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 896,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 474.54% and a negative return on equity of 37.58%. The firm had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,215 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 237,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

