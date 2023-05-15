Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $250.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $269.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

