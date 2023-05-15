Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $235.47 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $235.47 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.93 or 0.06682826 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,028,029 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,428,029 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

