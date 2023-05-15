BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $41.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

