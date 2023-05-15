Benchmark Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $14.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APP. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.94. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 848,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $217,358,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter worth about $96,920,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 425.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $22,402,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

