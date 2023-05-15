Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. 41,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.
