Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2002 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWMX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. 41,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a return on equity of 60.72% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $164.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.